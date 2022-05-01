Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Cut to $150.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $210.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 61.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ROKU. Citigroup reduced their target price on Roku from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Roku from $305.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Guggenheim upped their price target on Roku from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Roku from $190.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.62.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $92.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.19. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $83.72 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.80 and a beta of 1.85.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Roku had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roku will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.21, for a total transaction of $13,216,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total value of $241,717.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 245,946 shares of company stock worth $38,185,674. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,722,000 after acquiring an additional 483,373 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 18.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,634,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,549,000 after acquiring an additional 719,792 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,595,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Roku by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,465,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,667,000 after acquiring an additional 36,141 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Roku by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,897,000 after buying an additional 45,267 shares in the last quarter. 63.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

