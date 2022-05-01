Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanmina from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Shares of SANM stock opened at $40.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.69. Sanmina has a twelve month low of $35.06 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. Sanmina had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sanmina will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sanmina news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $154,121.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $353,515.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 0.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

