Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 35,017 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 358,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,017 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of East West Bancorp worth $28,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,857,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,190,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,864,000 after purchasing an additional 860,399 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,919,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,492,000 after purchasing an additional 641,131 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,156,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,320,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,418,000 after acquiring an additional 377,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total transaction of $146,416.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $99,956.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $71.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.59. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.87 and a twelve month high of $93.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $495.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 46.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

