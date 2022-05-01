SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 7,684 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 81.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,077 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in EMCOR Group by 276.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

NYSE EME opened at $106.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.02. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.75 and a 12 month high of $135.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.17). EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.53%.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $165,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,950,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

