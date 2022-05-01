Canadian Orebodies (CVE:CORE) Stock Price Up 3%

Canadian Orebodies Inc. (CVE:CORE – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.05 and last traded at C$2.05. Approximately 12,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 35,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.99.

The stock has a market cap of C$57.38 million and a PE ratio of -56.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.49.

Get Canadian Orebodies alerts:

About Canadian Orebodies (CVE:CORE)

Canadian Orebodies Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for iron, gold, zinc, and other deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Hemlo North Limb project that includes 135 claim units comprising 2,160 hectares; and staked claims of 303 units totaling 4,848 hectares, which is located to the northeast of Marathon, Ontario.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Orebodies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Orebodies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.