Canadian Orebodies (CVE:CORE) Stock Price Up 3%

Canadian Orebodies Inc. (CVE:CORE – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.05 and last traded at C$2.05. Approximately 12,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 35,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.99.
The stock has a market cap of C$57.38 million and a PE ratio of -56.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.49.
About Canadian Orebodies (CVE:CORE)
