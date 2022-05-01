EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EchoStar is a global provider of satellite service operations, video delivery services, broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services for home and small office customers. They also deliver innovative network technologies, managed services, and various communications solutions for aeronautical, enterprise and government customers. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EchoStar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of EchoStar from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

NASDAQ SATS opened at $23.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.68. EchoStar has a 52 week low of $18.63 and a 52 week high of $30.90.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $498.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.20 million. EchoStar had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 1.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that EchoStar will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director R Stanton Dodge acquired 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.17 per share, for a total transaction of $495,485.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 4.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EchoStar by 9.6% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,688 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in EchoStar in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in EchoStar in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in EchoStar by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

