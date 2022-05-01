Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 507,062 Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 196.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 765,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507,062 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $29,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the third quarter worth about $33,703,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,998,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,217,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,173,000. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth about $462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCID stock opened at 18.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a current ratio of 16.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 23.25 and its 200 day moving average is 32.67. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of 16.12 and a 12 month high of 57.75.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported -0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.26 by -0.11. The company had revenue of 26.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 59.87 million. The business’s revenue was up 633.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

LCID has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 35.67.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

