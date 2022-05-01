SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 133.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 32,584 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 18.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,578,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,356,000 after buying an additional 860,817 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 27.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,616,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,920,000 after buying an additional 348,835 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $13,491,000. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 61.4% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 769,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,319,000 after purchasing an additional 292,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GEM Realty Capital purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $10,340,000. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $38.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.54 and a 200 day moving average of $43.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.04 and a beta of 1.23. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $421.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 400.01%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 119,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $4,998,627.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,100,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,185,928.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

