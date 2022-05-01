Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 25,311 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,311 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Globe Life worth $25,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Globe Life by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $154,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Todd Moore sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total value of $91,922.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,839 shares of company stock valued at $8,456,647 over the last ninety days. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GL stock opened at $98.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.25 and a 52 week high of $108.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.94.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.33.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

