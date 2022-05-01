INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Major Shareholder Purchases $14,184.00 in Stock

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDTGet Rating) major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 197 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,184.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 698,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,294,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, April 25th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 4,107 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.99 per share, for a total transaction of $295,662.93.
  • On Wednesday, April 13th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 688 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,536.00.
  • On Monday, April 11th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 9,001 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.94 per share, for a total transaction of $647,531.94.
  • On Wednesday, April 6th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 61 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,392.00.
  • On Monday, March 28th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 4,076 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.43 per share, for a total transaction of $299,300.68.
  • On Friday, March 25th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 1,124 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.99 per share, for a total transaction of $80,916.76.
  • On Wednesday, March 23rd, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 7,026 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.99 per share, for a total transaction of $505,801.74.
  • On Monday, March 14th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 5,934 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.98 per share, for a total transaction of $427,129.32.
  • On Thursday, March 10th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 227 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,344.00.
  • On Monday, March 7th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 6,937 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.51 per share, for a total transaction of $496,064.87.

INDUS Realty Trust stock opened at $71.45 on Friday. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $60.77 and a one year high of $82.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.08 million, a PE ratio of 59.05 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.85 and its 200 day moving average is $74.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 142.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BTIG Research increased their target price on INDUS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, INDUS Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

