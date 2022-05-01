James Ciroli Purchases 5,000 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Stock

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) EVP James Ciroli acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.52 per share, for a total transaction of $182,600.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,960.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:FBC opened at $35.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.16 and a 200-day moving average of $46.16. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.17 and a 52 week high of $56.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.37). Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 26.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.94%.

FBC has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flagstar Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,386 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $20,052,000 after buying an additional 71,031 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,494 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 7,363 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,198 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,332 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 417.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 183,790 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,334,000 after purchasing an additional 148,283 shares in the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

