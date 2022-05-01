Short Interest in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Increases By 60.1%

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,200 shares, a growth of 60.1% from the March 31st total of 60,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Bio-Path during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Bio-Path by 1,525.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 19,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Path by 23.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPTH opened at $2.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.95. Bio-Path has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $8.62.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.27). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Path will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Path Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

