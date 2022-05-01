B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Short Interest Down 49.2% in April

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSCGet Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a drop of 49.2% from the March 31st total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $5.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 million, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSCGet Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,244 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 10.37% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

