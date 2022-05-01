Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,600 shares, an increase of 62.8% from the March 31st total of 118,900 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 607,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Blackboxstocks stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. Blackboxstocks has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Blackboxstocks alerts:

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.14). Equities research analysts forecast that Blackboxstocks will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blackboxstocks stock. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackboxstocks Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLBX Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 47,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Blackboxstocks at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Blackboxstocks (Get Rating)

Blackboxstocks Inc develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackboxstocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackboxstocks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.