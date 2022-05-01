Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) Short Interest Up 75.0% in April

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the March 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Blueknight Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $524,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $567,000.

Blueknight Energy Partners stock opened at $8.78 on Friday. Blueknight Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $8.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.1788 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%.

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 1, 2022, it had 54 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P.

