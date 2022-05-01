Short Interest in Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) Grows By 80.0%

Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Global X Health & Wellness ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 85,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Health & Wellness ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Health & Wellness ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Health & Wellness ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Global X Health & Wellness ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $411,000.

Get Global X Health & Wellness ETF alerts:

Shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF stock opened at $22.09 on Friday. Global X Health & Wellness ETF has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $31.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.40.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Health & Wellness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Health & Wellness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.