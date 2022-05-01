Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) Short Interest Update

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,200 shares, a growth of 66.5% from the March 31st total of 93,800 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 470,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In other Bluejay Diagnostics news, Director Douglas Clark Wurth acquired 60,000 shares of Bluejay Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.09 per share, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 95,500 shares of company stock valued at $100,275 in the last 90 days.

Get Bluejay Diagnostics alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bluejay Diagnostics stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Bluejay Diagnostics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 46.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BJDX opened at $1.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.06. Bluejay Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $6.25.

Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bluejay Diagnostics will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Dawson James assumed coverage on Bluejay Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Bluejay Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Bluejay Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a diagnostic company, develops and markets patient products for triage, diagnosis, and monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony Fluorescence Immuno-analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge Library, which includes reagents and components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bluejay Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluejay Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.