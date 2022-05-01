1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the March 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCOW. UBS Group AG raised its stake in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 1,257.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 70.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 121.8% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 22,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 12,175 shares in the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin alerts:

Shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin stock opened at $10.66 on Friday. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $12.30. The company has a market cap of $67.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,994.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.12.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services. The company offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposits accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.