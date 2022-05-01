Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Short Interest Up 73.2% in April

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,800 shares, an increase of 73.2% from the March 31st total of 94,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 288,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Astrotech during the first quarter worth about $199,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Astrotech during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Astrotech during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Astrotech during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Astrotech by 29.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 85,087 shares during the period. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Astrotech in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:ASTC opened at $0.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.74. Astrotech has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $1.40.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 994.95%.

About Astrotech

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company worldwide. It operates through three segments, Astrotech Technologies, Inc (ATI), 1st Detect Corporation (1st Detect), and AgLAB Inc (AgLAB). The ATI segment owns and licenses the AMS Technology, the platform mass spectrometry technology.

