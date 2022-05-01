Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn. “

Separately, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sema4 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of Sema4 stock opened at $2.15 on Thursday. Sema4 has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $15.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average of $4.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $57.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sema4 will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Isaac Ro sold 21,735 shares of Sema4 stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $78,246.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 32,935 shares of company stock worth $110,867 over the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sema4 by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 7,439 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Sema4 in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000.

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

