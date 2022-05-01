ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $5,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in STERIS by 222.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,581,000 after purchasing an additional 286,093 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in STERIS by 1.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in STERIS by 7.3% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in STERIS by 16.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in STERIS by 139.9% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STE opened at $224.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $237.60 and its 200 day moving average is $233.07. The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 77.53 and a beta of 0.64. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $188.10 and a 12-month high of $255.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.52%.

In other STERIS news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 2,600 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $604,786.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,891 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.10, for a total value of $442,683.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,491 shares of company stock worth $6,075,309 in the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on STERIS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.14.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

