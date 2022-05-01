Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SHOO. Zacks Investment Research cut Steven Madden from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Steven Madden presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.22.

Steven Madden stock opened at $41.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.23. Steven Madden has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $51.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.39 and a 200 day moving average of $43.28.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $557.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.72 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 48.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,366,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $255,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,717 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 4.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,823,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,226,000 after purchasing an additional 69,929 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,054,000 after purchasing an additional 192,403 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 7.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,280,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,415,000 after purchasing an additional 85,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 158.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,215,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,492,000 after purchasing an additional 746,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

