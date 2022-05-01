Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $30.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “STAR BULK is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, coal and grain and minor bulks such as bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands and is headquartered in Athens, Greece. Its common stock and warrants trade on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbols SBLK and SBLKW respectively. Currently, Star Bulk has an operating fleet of nine dry bulk carriers, plus definitive agreement to acquire two further dry bulk carriers. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Star Bulk Carriers from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday. They set a buy rating for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Pareto Securities cut Star Bulk Carriers from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Star Bulk Carriers presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.20.

Shares of SBLK stock opened at $28.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.01 and a 200-day moving average of $24.33. Star Bulk Carriers has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $32.41.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $499.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.10 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 47.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 28.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,738,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,788,000 after purchasing an additional 539,671 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,947,000 after purchasing an additional 73,254 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,279,548 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,760,000 after purchasing an additional 418,358 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 694,140 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,687,000 after purchasing an additional 287,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 660,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,972,000 after buying an additional 180,623 shares in the last quarter. 54.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

