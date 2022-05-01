Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silk Road Medical Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact. The company has pioneered a new approach for the treatment of carotid artery disease called TransCarotid Artery Revascularization. TCAR is a clinically proven procedure combining surgical principles of neuroprotection with minimally invasive endovascular techniques to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke. Silk Road Medical Inc. is based in Sunnyvale, California. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SILK. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Silk Road Medical from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Silk Road Medical from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silk Road Medical presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.50.

NASDAQ:SILK opened at $35.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 5.49. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -24.34 and a beta of 1.59. Silk Road Medical has a 52-week low of $27.21 and a 52-week high of $67.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.68.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $28.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.91 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 54.63% and a negative net margin of 49.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Silk Road Medical will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,301,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,653,797.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILK. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,517,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,647,000 after purchasing an additional 526,930 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,924,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,958,000 after purchasing an additional 521,628 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,781,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,119,000 after purchasing an additional 449,414 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,360,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 162.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 575,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,689,000 after purchasing an additional 356,271 shares during the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

