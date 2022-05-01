ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,999 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Capital World Investors increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 18.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,013,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,425,548,000 after buying an additional 2,493,801 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 1,478.6% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 803,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,650,000 after buying an additional 752,252 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 233.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 966,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $146,459,000 after buying an additional 676,668 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 167.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 598,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,610,000 after buying an additional 374,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 16.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,061,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $312,260,000 after buying an additional 295,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DRI opened at $131.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.04 and a 1 year high of $164.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 55.42%.

DRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.05.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

