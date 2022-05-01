Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,310 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $5,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,164,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MLM shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.30.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $354.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $374.36 and its 200-day moving average is $395.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $329.69 and a 12-month high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 12.98%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.75%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

