Piper Sandler Trims Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Target Price to $26.00

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SKIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beauty Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Beauty Health currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Shares of SKIN stock opened at $13.10 on Thursday. Beauty Health has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 12.63 and a current ratio of 13.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.98.

Beauty Health ( NASDAQ:SKIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.90 million. The business’s revenue was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Beauty Health will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

