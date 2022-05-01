ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,754 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $5,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 189.6% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,632,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $809,259,000 after buying an additional 1,068,686 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,478,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $733,060,000 after purchasing an additional 304,054 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 670.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 315,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,600,000 after acquiring an additional 274,898 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Paycom Software by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,672,128,000 after purchasing an additional 198,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Paycom Software by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 853,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $423,088,000 after purchasing an additional 192,835 shares during the last quarter. 72.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $281.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $324.85 and a 200-day moving average of $385.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $280.96 and a twelve month high of $558.97.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.84 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 23.85%. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAYC. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $380.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $498.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.20.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

