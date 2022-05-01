Cowen Trims Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Target Price to $180.00

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SLAB has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $208.00 to $156.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $185.91.

SLAB stock opened at $134.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 8.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.94 and its 200 day moving average is $169.22. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $120.15 and a one year high of $211.98.

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.22 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 266.91% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Nina Richardson sold 473 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total transaction of $61,300.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,961.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total transaction of $155,768.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,459 shares of company stock worth $372,379 over the last ninety days. 1.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 11,306.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after acquiring an additional 71,682 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 72.5% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

