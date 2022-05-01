Cowen Trims Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Target Price to $180.00

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
SLAB has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $208.00 to $156.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $185.91.
SLAB stock opened at $134.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 8.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.94 and its 200 day moving average is $169.22. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $120.15 and a one year high of $211.98.
In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Nina Richardson sold 473 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total transaction of $61,300.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,961.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total transaction of $155,768.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,459 shares of company stock worth $372,379 over the last ninety days. 1.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 11,306.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after acquiring an additional 71,682 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 72.5% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Silicon Laboratories (Get Rating)
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.
