-$0.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.98) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.88). Atara Biotherapeutics reported earnings of ($0.86) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.85) to ($2.97). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.58) to ($2.24). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.36). Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.05% and a negative net margin of 1,672.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATRA. StockNews.com began coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $6.36 on Thursday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day moving average is $13.73.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 2,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $36,092.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 326.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $284,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 1,155.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth $205,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

