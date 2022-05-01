ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 1,917 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $5,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 59.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,790,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $931,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290,796 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the third quarter worth about $52,518,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 94.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,132,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,890,000 after purchasing an additional 551,472 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 11.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,320,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,677,000 after purchasing an additional 452,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the third quarter worth about $21,710,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EIX opened at $68.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.68. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.14 and a fifty-two week high of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.25.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.70%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Edison International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

