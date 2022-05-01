ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $5,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 413.9% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of CBOE stock opened at $112.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.57. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.04 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.66.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.20%.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.36.
Cboe Global Markets Profile (Get Rating)
Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.
