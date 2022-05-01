ProShare Advisors LLC Has $5.51 Million Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,842 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $5,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in CMS Energy by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 17,784 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in CMS Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 327,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,792 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in CMS Energy by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 394,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,642,000 after purchasing an additional 235,464 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in CMS Energy by 415.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 60,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 49,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 12,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $430,972.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

CMS stock opened at $68.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.19. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $57.92 and a 52-week high of $73.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.53.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 18.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.48%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

