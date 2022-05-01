ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,206 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,971 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $5,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $368,123,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 6,531,357 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $425,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,542 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,302,622 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $525,040,000 after purchasing an additional 994,582 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,417,485 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $418,643,000 after purchasing an additional 889,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,703,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital stock opened at $53.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.95. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $43.85 and a 1 year high of $78.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Western Digital had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WDC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.78.

In other news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $607,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

