ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 18,283 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,283 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $5,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IRM opened at $53.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 0.85. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $38.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.91.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.44%.

Several analysts have issued reports on IRM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.25.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 6,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $348,891.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $114,904.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,999 shares of company stock valued at $6,015,205. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

