abrdn plc Has $3.36 Million Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DocuSign by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 61,824 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,923 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 548,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,197,000 after purchasing an additional 87,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

In other DocuSign news, CEO Daniel D. Springer purchased 66,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.76 per share, with a total value of $5,000,098.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,505,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,948 shares of company stock worth $3,317,010. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush cut their price target on DocuSign from $200.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on DocuSign from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.29.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $81.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.82. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.00 and a 12 month high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

