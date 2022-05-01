abrdn plc Acquires Shares of 167,674 FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

abrdn plc acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 167,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 75,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $1,672,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 367,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 93,628 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 22,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

In related news, Director Brian R. Ford purchased 2,500 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.12 per share, with a total value of $57,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Gerson purchased 4,642 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $104,909.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 7,592 shares of company stock valued at $172,528. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FSK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th.

NYSE FSK opened at $20.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.91. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.44. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.71 and a 1 year high of $23.44.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $364.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.46 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 140.15% and a return on equity of 8.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.03%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 28.16%.

FS KKR Capital Profile (Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.