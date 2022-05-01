abrdn plc Has $3.55 Million Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

abrdn plc increased its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $3,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,425,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 16.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,204,000 after buying an additional 50,123 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,748,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 16.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,284,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TEAM. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $460.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.89.

Atlassian stock opened at $224.83 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $207.83 and a 52 week high of $483.13. The firm has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.34 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $277.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $740.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlassian (Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.