abrdn plc Makes New Investment in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,000. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.09% of Duolingo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter worth $140,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Duolingo news, SVP Natalie Glance sold 543 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total value of $53,219.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 600 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $61,212.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 802,338 shares of company stock valued at $72,513,404 and have sold 3,236 shares valued at $324,784.

Shares of NYSE:DUOL opened at $86.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.21. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.81 and a 12-month high of $204.99.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $73.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.99 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 28.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DUOL shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Duolingo from $195.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Duolingo from $137.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duolingo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Duolingo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.75.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

