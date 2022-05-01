abrdn plc Lowers Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

abrdn plc decreased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,319 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,603,000 after buying an additional 66,466 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 33,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Argus increased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays cut Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.32.

NYSE:PNW opened at $71.20 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $88.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.53.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $798.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 62.16%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

