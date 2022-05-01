Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $9,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 3.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Ryanair by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Ryanair by 133.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Ryanair by 29.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 43.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RYAAY opened at $87.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of -37.97 and a beta of 1.48. Ryanair Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $74.12 and a twelve month high of $127.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RYAAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ryanair from €21.00 ($22.58) to €20.00 ($21.51) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ryanair to €21.00 ($22.58) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ryanair from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.16.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

