abrdn plc Has $3.65 Million Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

abrdn plc lifted its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,536 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 9.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth $417,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in HubSpot in the third quarter worth $2,333,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 84.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth $1,209,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.01, for a total value of $93,402.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,040,129.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total transaction of $4,525,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,758. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $379.43 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $367.11 and a 12-month high of $866.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of -227.20 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $456.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $589.25.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.12. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUBS. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $850.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $862.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $690.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $712.75.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

