abrdn plc Cuts Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

abrdn plc cut its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,097 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 10,137 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $188,455,000. Camber Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 87.1% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,450,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $200,637,000 after acquiring an additional 675,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,269,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $294,310,000 after acquiring an additional 307,066 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,489,849 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $482,890,000 after acquiring an additional 300,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2,683.8% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 150,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $20,766,000 after acquiring an additional 144,684 shares in the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $41,786.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $199,971.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $172.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.54.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $122.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.71. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.23 and a 52-week high of $165.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.32). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to reacquire up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

