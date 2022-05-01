SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 59,777 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 235,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,781,000 after buying an additional 46,269 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $383,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 273,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,267,000 after buying an additional 41,197 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,202,000 after buying an additional 79,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

FE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.78.

Shares of FE stock opened at $43.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.35. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.64%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

