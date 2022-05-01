abrdn plc Sells 360,000 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

abrdn plc decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 82.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 360,000 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 67,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 688.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 51,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 44,998 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,265,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $16,365,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,321,000.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $43.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.60. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.97 and a 12-month high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

