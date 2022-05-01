abrdn plc Purchases 2,231 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

abrdn plc grew its stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,101,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,256 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,871,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,730,000 after purchasing an additional 501,397 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,901,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,823 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,844,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,898,000 after purchasing an additional 111,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,366,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,982,000 after purchasing an additional 102,757 shares during the last quarter. 21.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $43.09 on Friday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $143.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $53.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.55 and a beta of 1.32.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.72. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

PDD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Pinduoduo from $71.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. 86 Research raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Nomura lowered Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.08.

Pinduoduo Profile (Get Rating)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.