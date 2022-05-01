abrdn plc Has $4.02 Million Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

abrdn plc lessened its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,208 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $4,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,245,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 239,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after buying an additional 88,607 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,575,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 222,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LBTYK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $23.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.22. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $23.45 and a 1-year high of $30.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.18.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 127.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

