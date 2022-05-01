Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Stock Position Decreased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc trimmed its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,574 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Macy’s by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,681,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,569,000 after purchasing an additional 981,582 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Macy’s by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,673,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,814,000 after purchasing an additional 12,882 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Macy’s by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 867,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,700,000 after purchasing an additional 87,206 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Macy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

M stock opened at $24.17 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $37.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 53.59%. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Macy’s declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $26,390.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 10,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $269,349.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,465 shares of company stock worth $759,227 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

