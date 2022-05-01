abrdn plc Has $4.10 Million Stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $4,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,356,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,270,000 after purchasing an additional 98,972 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,645,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,451,000 after purchasing an additional 47,989 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 26.0% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,321,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,096,000 after purchasing an additional 685,918 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,124,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,912,000 after purchasing an additional 84,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 73.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,396,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,465 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

In related news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total value of $309,256.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $76,550.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,353 shares of company stock valued at $900,537 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CDAY. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Ceridian HCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Ceridian HCM from $83.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.60.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $56.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.76 and a twelve month high of $130.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.72 and its 200-day moving average is $88.10.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $282.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Profile (Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.