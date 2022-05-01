abrdn plc Sells 5,563 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

abrdn plc reduced its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,563 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $4,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in United Airlines by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 169,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $538,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in United Airlines by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 11,991 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new position in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $909,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on UAL. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group cut shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $50.50 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.54 and a 12-month high of $60.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.40.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.21) by ($0.03). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 73.54% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($7.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 134.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $456,837.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,022.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

